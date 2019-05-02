Tiger Woods’ $20M yacht docks on Long Island ahead of PGA Championship

Reigning Masters Champion Tiger Woods is scheduled to play in the PGA Championship in New York on May 16 but his glamorous yacht has apparently already docked.

The PGA Championship will be held at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale. The golf superstar’s yacht, named “Privacy,” was spotted about 13 miles away — in Oyster Bay, according to MarineTraffic.com.

An Oyster Bay Marine Center staffer told Golf.com they weren't sure if Woods was in the area.

“I don’t know if he’s here, but that’s his boat,” the staffer confirmed. “I really don’t know too much, but I know it’s [Woods’ boat].”

It was not immediately clear if Woods would be staying on his yacht during the tournament.

The yacht was said to be worth a whopping $20 million, according to Forbes. Woods reportedly bought the vessel in 2004.

On Monday, Woods is slated to celebrate his Masters win at the White House with President Trump. The famed golfer, 43, shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia on April 14, securing his fifth Masters win and 15th major championship.

Trump, who has golfed with Woods in the past, congratulated him on his victory and announced he would be presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

