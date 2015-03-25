Three or More Homer Games
Players who have hit three or more home runs in a game this season:
3 — Will Middlebrooks, Boston at Toronto, April 7
3 — Miguel Cabrera, Detroit at Texas, May 19
3 — Josh Reddick, Oakland at Toronto, Aug. 9
3 — Carlos Gonzalez, Colorado at Cincinnati, June 5
3 — Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco at San Diego, Sept. 4
3 — Juan Uribe, Los Angeles, vs. Arizona, Sept. 9
3 — Dioner Navarro, Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, May 29
3 — Ryan Zimmerman, Washington at Baltimore, May 29