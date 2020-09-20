Three 49ers stars suffer game-ending injuries vs. Jets

The San Francisco 49ers had three key injuries in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off the field with a left leg injury with 6:22 to go in the first quarter and didn’t return to the game, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as running back Raheem Mostert, were ruled out and didn’t come back out on the field after halftime.

SAQUON BARKLEY LEAVES GIANTS GAME AFTER GOING DOWN WITH APPARENT KNEE INJURY

COLTS' PARRIS CAMPBELL GETS CARTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUFFERING APPARENT KNEE INJURY ON LOW HIT

Bosa, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had his left leg bent behind him when Jets running back Frank Gore scampered for a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. He attempted to get up, but ended up lying back down and was assisted by trainers. Bosa was eventually helped onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

Garoppolo and Mostert had ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 49ers' defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also needed to be carted off with what appeared to be a left leg injury after an 8-yard reception by Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The 49ers held a 21-3 lead at the half.