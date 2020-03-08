Thompson, SE Missouri women beat UT Martin in OVC title game

Tesia Thompson had 25 points and a season-high 14 rebounds to help Southeast Missouri beat top-seeded UT Martin 67-47 on Saturday in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Third-seeded Southeast Missouri (25-7) advances to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and for the first time since 2007. UTM, the conference's regular-season champion, earned an automatic berth to the WNIT.

Taelour Pruitt made two free throws 66 seconds into the game to make it 2-1 and the Redhawks led the rest of the way. Thompson made a short jumper to close the first quarter and spark an 8-0 run that gave Southeast Missouri a 23-9 lead when she made a layup early in the second. UT Martin trailed by double figures thereon.

The Skyhawks (22-10), who beat SEMO 78-72 in the regular-season finale, had their seven-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time since Jan. 23. UTM's only loss during that span was at SEMO, 71-69, on Feb. 13.

Chelsey Perry scored 15 points and Maddie Waldrop added 12 for the Skyhawks but the duo combined to make just 10 of 33 from the field.

UT Martin shot 33% overall, went 0 for 11 from 3-point range and made just 11 of 22 free throws. The Skyhawks did not make a 3-pointer for the first time since Feb. 3, 2009.