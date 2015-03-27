Thompson, Ryu to play Australian Women's Masters

American teen star Lexi Thompson and U.S. Women's Open champion So Yeon Ryu will play in the Australian Women's Masters in February at Royal Pins.

The 16-year-old Lexi Thompson became the youngest winner in Ladies European Tour history Saturday, winning the Dubai Ladies Masters. In September, Thompson became the youngest LPGA Tour champion with a victory in the Navistar LPGA Classic in Alabama.

Organizers said Tuesday that Ryu, the U.S. Women's Open winner in July in Colorado, will make her third appearance in the tournament. She was second in 2009 and fifth in 2010.