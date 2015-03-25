Thomas throws 3 TD passes as Virginia Tech wins fifth straight, 27-17 over North Carolina

Logan Thomas matched his career high with three touchdown passes and Virginia Tech's defense made big plays when it needed to in a 27-17 victory against North Carolina on Saturday.

Thomas' scoring throws all came in the first half as the Hokies (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) still struggled to get their running game going, but won their fifth straight.

The loss was the third straight for the Tar Heels (1-4, 0-2), who pulled a surprise by starting dual threat Marquise Williams at quarterback in place of Bryn Renner, who injured his left foot last week. Williams played well but had a late interception in Virginia Tech territory on a fourth-and-1 when driving to make it a one possession game.

The Tar Heels later also fumbled a punt, leading to the Hokies' final touchdown and rendering Williams' 24-yard scoring pass to Quinshad Davis with 1:09 remaining inconsequential.