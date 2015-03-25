This Week in Golf -- Nov. 7-10

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - PGA TOUR - THE MCGLADREY CLASSIC, Seaside Course, Sea Island, Georgia -- The PGA Tour returns to the states from Asia this week for the The McGladrey Classic in Georgia.

Tommy Gainey set a new course record with a 10-under 60 in the final round last year to come from behind and claim his first career victory on the PGA Tour.

He was in position to card a 59 with a 20-foot birdie putt at the 18th, but his effort came inches short.

The former "Big Break" participant's final-round push gave him the win over third-round co-leaders Jim Furyk and tournament host Davis Love III.

The field this week contains just three of the top 19 players in the world, including Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner Webb Simpson (No. 19). The other two are Matt Kuchar (No. 8) and Zach Johnson (No. 13).

Just three players from last week's WGC - HSBC Champions will make the trip from China -- Brian Gay, Boo Weekley and Scott Piercy.

Golf Channel will have television coverage all four rounds.

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico next week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, where John Huh needed eight playoff holes to defeat Robert Allenby and earn his first PGA Tour title.

EUROPEAN TOUR

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN, The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya, Turkey -- The European Tour's Final Series heads to Turkey this year for the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open.

This is the penultimate event in the series, which concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The top 60 players in the Race to Dubai rankings at the end of the Turkish Airlines Open will advance to next week's finale. Among those playing this week is Race to Dubai leader Henrik Stenson and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose.

Also in the field is world No. 1 Tiger Woods, who is playing in his first event since the Presidents Cup in early October.

Golf Channel will have television coverage of all four rounds.

The European Tour concludes its Final Series next week with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where Rory McIlroy birdied the final five holes on Sunday to rally for a 2-stroke win over Rose.

LPGA TOUR

MIZUNO CLASSIC, Kintetsu Kashikojima Country Club, Shima-Shi, Mie, Japan -- The LPGA Tour returns from a week absence for the final event in its Asian swing, the Mizuno Classic.

Last year, Stacy Lewis fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday to rally and win by one stroke.

It was her fourth win of the season and third straight top-6 finish at this tournament.

The third-ranked player in the world will return to defend her title and will be the highest ranking player in the field. She has not played since the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia three weeks ago.

Also playing this week will be former Mizuno Classic winners Karrie Webb and Jiyai Shin.

There will be no television coverage of this event.

The LPGA Tour moves to Mexico next week for the Lorena Ochoa Invitational, where Cristie Kerr came from behind last year to defeat Angela Stanford by a single stroke.