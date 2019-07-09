Thiago Santos tore multiple ligaments in knee during fight against Jon Jones, manager says

Thiago Santos lost his bout against Jon Jones at UFC 239 on Saturday night but it appears he was at a bigger disadvantage during the fight than anyone else realized.

Santos tore his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee during the fight, Santos’ manager Alex Davis told ESPN on Tuesday. Santos’ coach, Phillip Lima, told ESPN Brazil that the fighter also suffered a partial ligament tear in his right knee.

Jones won the bought via split decision. Santos said he felt something was wrong in the knee by the end of the first round and by the middle of the fourth round it was really hampering him.

“I left everything in there even after injuring my knee in the first round,” Santos said after the fight. “I fought four rounds on a southpaw stance, unable to move like I usually move, unable to throw the strikes I usually throw. I didn't shock the world because of those circumstances, but I did what I could do in those conditions and I'm satisfied.”

Jones said he wasn’t aware Santos injured his knee during their fight.

Santos now sits at 21-7 overall. Davis told ESPN that Santos is likely out for the rest of the year and then some.