The rivalry continues: Packers free agent Greg Jennings visiting the receiver-thin Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are interested in wide receiver Greg Jennings, the latest Green Bay Packers free agent pursued by their NFC North rivals.

The agent for Jennings, Eugene Parker, told The Associated Press his client was visiting the Vikings on Thursday. ESPN first reported the trip.

The 29-year-old Jennings is coming off a second straight injury-affected season. He played in only eight games for the Packers in 2012, plus two in the playoffs, but the Vikings have been on the losing end of some of the best performances of his career since he was drafted in the second round in 2006.

After trading Percy Harvin and cutting Michael Jenkins, the Vikings currently have only three wide receivers with NFL experience: Jerome Simpson, Jarius Wright and Stephen Burton.