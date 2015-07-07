The Latest: Vasek Pospisil rallies from 2 sets down to reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2:27 p.m.

Vasek Pospisil came back from two sets down to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The unseeded Canadian beat Viktor Troicki of Serbia 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Monday in the fourth round.

2:25 p.m.

Serena Williams has won.

The 20-time major champion beat older sister Venus 6-4, 6-3 Monday at Wimbledon to advance to the quarterfinals.

Both Serena and Venus are five-time champions at the All England Club, but Serena is on track for a true Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open this year.

With Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe also winning Monday, it's the first time three American women have reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Serena, Lindsay Davenport and Jennifer Capriati did it in 2004.

1:55 p.m.

Richard Gasquet wasn't happy about wasting two match points against Nick Kyrgios, smashing his racket in anger after dropping the third set of their fourth-round match.

Gasquet was up 6-4 in the tiebreaker but the Australian saved both match points before converting his fourth set point to take the match to a fourth. The Frenchman then slammed his racket into the ground and once more against his chair, breaking the frame.

Gasquet leads 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (7) on Court 2.

1:45 p.m.

Serena Williams has won the first set against older sister Venus.

The American sisters are playing in the fourth round at Wimbledon, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Serena took the first set 6-4 on Monday on Centre Court.

Both Serena and Venus have won five titles at the All England Club, but Serena is on track for a true Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open.

1:35 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe became the second American woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals Monday by upsetting French Open runner-up Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in straight sets.

Vandeweghe dominated both tiebreakers to win 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) after the players traded breaks once in each set.

There will be three American women in the quarterfinals, as Madison Keys also advanced and the Williams sisters were playing each other on Centre Court.

Before Wimbledon, Vandeweghe had not been past the third round of any major.

1:20 p.m.

Madison Keys has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

The 21st-seeded American beat Olga Govortsova of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Monday at the All England Club.

Keys, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, had never before been past the third round at Wimbledon.

12:35 p.m.

Wimbledon will hold a minute of silence at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the London bombings.

On July 7, 2005, several suicide bombings killed 52 people on the London transport network.

It will be the second minute of silence at this year's tournament. Last week, the club fell silent to remember the victims of the Tunisia attack, which killed 38 people, including 30 British tourists.

12:25 p.m.

It's a good day to bring the golf clubs as well as tennis rackets to Wimbledon.

A number of top European golfers are due in the Royal Box on Monday. The lineup includes Miguel Angel Jimenez, Paul McGinley, Ian Poulter, Sam Torrance, Jamie Donaldson, Stephen Gallacher and Lee Westwood.

The list does not include Rory McIlroy, who ruptured a ligament in his left ankle while playing soccer, a week before the start of his British Open title defense.

11:25 a.m.

It's Manic Monday at Wimbledon and matches are about to get underway.

The craziest day of the two-week tournament at the All England Club has all 16 fourth-round matches on the schedule. Play on the outside courts will start shortly, while matches in the main stadiums won't start until about 1 p.m.

One of the marquee matches, five-time champion Serena Williams against five-time champion Venus Williams, is first up on Centre Court. Andy Murray and Roger Federer will also play in the main stadium.