The football field isn't the only place Tom Brady dominated in October

Tom Brady's jersey flew off the shelves last month. Greg M. Cooper USA TODAY Sports

As he did in September, Tom Brady dominated the month of October on the field. He threw for 1,298 yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception, and added two rushing touchdowns as well. Additionally, he led the Patriots to wins in all four games last month.

While he was great on the field, he was also outstanding off of it. Being one of the most popular names in the NFL, it's no surprise that Brady's jersey flies off the shelves. What is shocking is just how often it does.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe shared this photo detailing how often Brady's jersey was No. 1 in sales at Dick's Sporting Goods stores in October.

Having the No. 1 selling jersey nearly every day is quite the testament to his popularity, though it's nothing he isn't already aware of. With all those shirts flying off the hangers just before Oct. 31, it's safe to assume there were a lot of Tom Brady costumes walking the streets on Halloween this year. And probably a bunch of Deflategate ones like this brilliant youngster's.