The Changing Colors of Sammy Sosa
The former Chicago Cubs home run hitter, Slammin' Sammy Sosa, looks radically different than when he was a player. He attributes his lighter skin tone to a medicated moisturizer.
Sosa_Color_ChangeAbove Sammy Sosa is pictured on the left in May of 2009. On the right, Sosa is again pictured in November of that same year.Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-Color-Change-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_1Sammy Sosa in June 2001 playing for the Chicago Cubs.Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_7NEW YORK - MAY 13, 2009: Sammy Sosa attends People En Espanol's "50 Most Beautiful" event at The Edison Ballroom. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)2009 Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_4NEW YORK - MAY 20, 2010: Sonia Sosa and Sammy Sosa attend the 14th Annual People En Espanol "50 Most Beautiful" issue celebration at Guastavino's.(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)2010 Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_5LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 10, 2011: Former baseball player Sammy Sosa arrives at the 12th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)2011 Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_6NOVEMBER 04, 2009: Former MLB Player Sammy Sosa arrives at the 2009 Person Of The Year Honoring Juan Gabriel held at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on November 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)2009 Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_3January 17, 2012: Sammy Sosa pictured in the Dominican Republic.Wendy Mejia @WendyMejia24//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sosa_White_2January 17, 2012: Sammy Sosa in the Dominican Republic.Wendy Mejia @WendyMejia24//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Sosa-White-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
