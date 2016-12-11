Expand / Collapse search
The Changing Colors of Sammy Sosa

The former Chicago Cubs home run hitter, Slammin' Sammy Sosa, looks radically different than when he was a player. He attributes his lighter skin tone to a medicated moisturizer.

    Above Sammy Sosa is pictured on the left in May of 2009. On the right, Sosa is again pictured in November of that same year.
    Sammy Sosa in June 2001 playing for the Chicago Cubs.
    NEW YORK - MAY 13, 2009: Sammy Sosa attends People En Espanol's "50 Most Beautiful" event at The Edison Ballroom.
    NEW YORK - MAY 20, 2010: Sonia Sosa and Sammy Sosa attend the 14th Annual People En Espanol "50 Most Beautiful" issue celebration at Guastavino's.
    LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 10, 2011: Former baseball player Sammy Sosa arrives at the 12th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    NOVEMBER 04, 2009: Former MLB Player Sammy Sosa arrives at the 2009 Person Of The Year Honoring Juan Gabriel held at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on November 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    January 17, 2012: Sammy Sosa pictured in the Dominican Republic.
    Wendy Mejia @WendyMejia24
    January 17, 2012: Sammy Sosa in the Dominican Republic. 
    Wendy Mejia @WendyMejia24
