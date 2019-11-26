Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule 2019: Which teams are playing, kickoff times, betting odds & more

Thanksgiving Day usually features a hearty meal, spending time with your family and watching football. For the 14th consecutive season, the NFL will serve up three games for fans to devour over turkey and trimmings.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off Week 13 in the NFL. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are the appetizers. The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys are the meal. And for dessert, fans get the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

BEARS (5-6) VS. LIONS (3-7-1)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Lions (+102), Bears (-116)

Spread: Lions (+1)

Over/Under: 38.5

The Lions and Bears game features a perennial NFC North rivalry. This season Detroit has been on the receiving end of some close losses while Chicago has struggled to stay in the playoff hunt. The Lions have lost Matthew Stafford for the remainder of the season while the Bears are hoping their quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can play well enough to keep pace with the division frontrunners.

Detroit is playing in its 80th Thanksgiving Day game. They played their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934. They played the Bears in the first-ever nationally broadcast NFL game. In that game, the great Bronko Nagurski threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Bill Hewitt to give Chicago the win. The Bears will be hoping for the same result come Thursday.

BILLS (8-3) VS. COWBOYS (6-5)

Location: AT&T Stadium

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Cowboys (-320), Bills (+270)

Spread: Cowboys (-7)

Over/Under: 44.5

The Bills and Cowboys matchup is a key game for both teams. The Bills are trying to maintain their position as one of the top wild-card candidates in the AFC while looking to pounce on any potential missteps from the division-leading New England Patriots. The Cowboys, coming off a loss to the Patriots, return home in hopes to gain a game up in the NFC East. Dallas has had a tumultuous week and getting a win will be clutch for them moving forward in the season.

Thursday will mark the first time Dallas and Buffalo meet on Thanksgiving. While the Cowboys have won three of the last four games between the two teams, the Bills won their last matchup in 2015. It is Dallas’ 51st Thanksgiving Day game, while it is the Bills’ eighth.

SAINTS (9-2) VS. FALCONS (3-8)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Moneyline: Falcons (+250), Saints (-300)

Spread: Saints (-6.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

The Saints have a chance to deal a decisive blow to their NFC South division rivals. Getting the 10th win of the season would ultimately crown New Orleans the division winners and send Atlanta back into the tailspin that they had to deal with at the beginning of the season. New Orleans is coming off a three-point win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the Falcons fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans and Atlanta are not Thanksgiving veterans. The Saints have only played two games on the holiday, while the Falcons have appeared in three games. It’s the second straight year the two teams are meeting on the holiday. New Orleans got the better of Atlanta, 31-17, last season.

Betting information courtesy of Bet-NJ.com.