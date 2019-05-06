Texas softball player receives special surprise from Army brother on senior day

Texas Longhorns outfielder Ki’Audra Hayter celebrated her final home game with her family Sunday on senior day -- and was surprised to see another member of her family make a surprise appearance.

As Hayter walked down the foul line, the stadium announcer said her brother, U.S. Army sergeant La'Kedran Hayter, had a special video message for her. La’Kedran, who is stationed in Japan, said in the message he would see his sister very soon. Little did she know "soon" meant moments later.

La’Kedran Hayter appeared on the field as Ki'Audra turned around, falling to the ground in disbelief. La’Kedran helped his sister up and the two shared an emotional embrace.

The surprise appearance garnered rousing applause from the crowd.

"I kind of broke down on the ground, I got kind of weak." Ki'Audra Hayter told the Daily Texan. "It was really surprising. Usually, I’ll see a lot of stuff and figure out what’s going on, but they really got me."

The last time her brother saw her play softball was in 2015 when she was at North Texas, according to the student newspaper.

Texas went on to beat Baylor, 3-1, later in the day. Hayter was 0-for-1 during the game. She has four RBIs, 16 runs scored and 12 stolen bases for the Longhorns this season.