Texas' Sam Ehlinger down after loss to TCU: 'This university deserves better'

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was disappointed after losing to TCU in a close matchup Saturday.

Ehlinger told reporters after the game that Texas “deserves better,” according to ESPN.

“Losing bothers me the most,” Ehlinger said. “This university deserves better. And it's very frustrating when it's self-inflicting and it's preventable by attention to detail and playing the way we all know that everybody is capable of playing in this program.”

Texas has struggled against the TCU Horned Frogs over the last few years and the loss unscored the problems. The Longhorns fumbled the ball at the goal line with under 2 minutes left and then failed to get a stop on defense when TCU was able to run the clock out and win 33-32.

“We had a chance to win at the end and couldn’t do it. We’ll lick our wounds tonight and go back to the drawing board,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “I told our guys that the cool thing about the Big 12 is that the teams with the two best records at the end of the season are going to play for the Championship. We’ve still got a long way to go, hopefully, in this season. We’ll lick our wounds tonight and get back to the drawing board. We can’t continue to beat ourselves the way that we have these last two weeks and expect to win many more ballgames."

“That’s on me to get them ready and find a way to make sure that we don’t beat ourselves," he added. "I know our guys will be amped up and ready to play next week. There’s no doubt about that. But we’ve got to play much smarter for us to have a chance to win.”

Texas was the No. 9 team in the nation coming into the game and that is likely to change come Sunday.

Ehlinger was 17-for-36 with 236 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also had an interception.