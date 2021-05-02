Texas Rangers rally for 5-3 victory over Boston Red Sox

David Dahl and Brock Holt hit RBI singles in Texas' three-run eighth, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error on Alex Verdugo, topping the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered to help Texas take three of four games against the AL East leaders and win consecutive games for the first time since April 18-19. Josh Sborz (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven opportunities.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for Boston, including his fifth homer. Verdugo finished with two hits.

The Red Sox built a 3-1 lead with runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings.

Bogaerts scored the game's first run after he reached on a towering popup that second baseman Nick Solak lost in the sun. He advanced to third on Marwin Gonzalez’s double and scampered home on Hunter Renfroe’s grounder to Solak.

Bogaerts connected in the fourth against Mike Foltynewicz. But the Rangers got one back in the seventh on Kiner-Falefa's homer and went ahead to stay in the eighth.