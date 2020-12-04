Texas star high school football player attacks referee after ejection

A Texas high school football player charged and ran over a referee during a game Thursday, moments after he had been ejected.

The incident took place during a game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Edinburg senior defensive end Emmanuel Duron, who was the player of the year in his district last season, was ejected for shoving an opposing offensive lineman to the ground and tried to tackle the quarterback after the officials had already blown the play dead, according to The Monitor.

When referee Fred Garcia announced Duron’s ejection, the player stormed back onto the field and rushed the referee, knocking him to the ground. Garcia’s head slammed onto the ground. The Monitor reported that the referee was evaluated for a concussion at the stadium.

Duron was escorted out of the stadium by police officers.

The Edinburg Police Department had no comment after the incident and Edinburg coach J.J. Lejia said he couldn’t comment on the incident, either.

“I can’t release any information on that and I apologize for that,” Lejia told The Monitor. “I hope you understand. I want this (moment) to be about our program and all the other kids we had on the field tonight.”

Garcia had been a 27-year veteran of the state’s referees association. He did not return to the game.

According to The Monitor, Duron was also suspended during the 2019-20 soccer season because of a similar incident during a match.

Edinburg won the game, 35-21, to advance to the Class6A Division I Playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.