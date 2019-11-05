Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas Longhorns
Published

Texas Longhorns' Andrew Jones expected to see 'significant minutes' in return from cancer treatment

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones is expected to return to the basketball court and get “significant” playing time after missing most of the last two seasons due to cancer treatment, coach Shaka Smart said.

Smart addressed Jones’ status Monday, a day before the Longhorns men’s basketball team tips off their 2019-20 season against Northern Colorado.

JAY WRIGHT TURNING INTO LEGEND IN 19TH SEASON AT VILLANOVA

“He’s earned the right to go in the game and play significant minutes,” Smart said.

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and missed the rest of the season. He was the Longhorns’ leading scorer at the time of his departure. He was still receiving treatments last season when he made two brief appearances.

MICHIGAN STATE OPENS AT NO. 1 IN AP TOP 25 PRESEASON POLL

Jones finished treatments in September and was expected to start against the Bears.

“A lot has happened, on and off the floor” since the diagnosis,” Smart said. “It’s going to be very emotional.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texas begins the season unranked for the third straight season. The Longhorns finished last season 21-16 and 8-10 in the Big 12 Conference. They missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_