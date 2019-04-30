Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

Texas high school sprinter blows past competition with incredible 100-meter dash

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
High school sprinter blows past the competition running a 9.98 in the 100-meter dashVideo

High school sprinter blows past the competition running a 9.98 in the 100-meter dash

Raw video: Strake Jesuit senior Mathew Boling runs the fastest all conditions 100-meter race in high school history at a meet in Webster, Texas.

A Texas high school sprinter set an incredible mark at a 100-meter event Saturday.

Matthew Boling, of Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston, set a 9.98 mark at the Region III-6A track and field event. The 18-year-old posted a video of his sprint on Twitter and said “New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98.” Other social media users immediately dubbed him “White Lightning.”

TRIO OF DEER INVADE COLLEGE BASEBALL GAME, BRIEFLY STOP PLAY

Boling’s mark was the fastest time by an American under 20 years old, according to Yahoo Australia. However, the mark wouldn’t be considered a national record because he received a 4.2 mph tailwind.

Boling was already setting fast marks in March, according to KHOU-TV. He ran 10.22 seconds in a 100-meter dash and 20.58 seconds in a 200-meter dash.

The teen is set to attend the University of Georgia in the fall, according to CBS News.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.