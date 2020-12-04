Texas high school football team removed from playoffs after star player's referee attack

A Texas school district removed a high school football team from the playoffs after one player’s vicious attack on a referee during a game.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said Friday that Edinburg High School would not be participating in the Class 6A Division I Playoffs despite beating their opponents Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. It was punishment after one player attacked a referee during their win.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community,” the school district said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

The incident took place Thursday night.

Edinburg senior defensive end Emmanuel Duron, who was the player of the year in his district last season, was ejected for shoving an opposing offensive lineman to the ground and tried to tackle the quarterback after the officials had already blown the play dead, according to The Monitor.

When referee Fred Garcia announced Duron's ejection, the player stormed back onto the field and rushed the referee, knocking him to the ground. Garcia's head slammed onto the ground. The Monitor reported that the referee was evaluated for a concussion at the stadium.

Duron was escorted out of the stadium by police officers.

Garcia had been a 27-year veteran of the state's referees association. He did not return to the game.

According to The Monitor, Duron was also suspended during the 2019-20 soccer season because of a similar incident during a match.