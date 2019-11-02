Texas high school football team carry flags to honor military, police officers during game

A Texas high school football team is going viral after they were spotted walking onto the field at a recent game each carrying Old Glory.

Players from the Llano High School were spotted climbing down the steps toward the field at a game last month, each carrying the American flag, and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A” played in the background.

Theresa Warner, who shared the video on Facebook along with some photos from the game, wrote: “Thankful for all the men and women who serve in the arm [sic] services and the first responders, police officers and fire department.”

The video of the team going down the steps has since gone viral with more than 1.4 million views and 43,000 shares.

Some called it the “single greatest high school walk-out I’ve ever seen.”

“And that’s how you honor our Country and flag!” one person wrote on Twitter.