Texas has big hopes small 2013 class will propel Horns back to top of Big 12

The Texas Longhorns are counting on a small recruiting class to deliver big things.

Texas signed just 15 players Wednesday, the Longhorns' smallest class since 2005, and it went heavy on offensive linemen with five.

Although recruiting experts noted the class fell short of Texas' usual lofty rankings nationally, coach Mack Brown said some other highly-ranked classes "did not pan out."

Texas is just 22-16 overall since winning the Big 12 in 2009 and playing for the national championship. Brown said smaller classes can still produce high-quality players, noting the 2005 class had seven active players on NFL rosters last season.