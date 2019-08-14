Texas prosecutors seek death penalty in pro MMA fighter's murder case

Texas prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for former mixed martial arts fighter Cedric “Spider-Man” Marks, who is accused of killing two people.

Marks, 45, was indicted in the murders of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found in Oklahoma. They were killed on Jan. 3 at a Killeen, Texas, home, according to investigators.

FLASHBACK: PRO MMA FIGHTER CEDRIC 'SPIDER-MAN' MARKS, GIRLFRIEND INDICTED IN TEXAS FOR CAPITAL MURDER

Their bodies were found about a week later in a shallow grave about 370 miles north from where officials said the victims were killed.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a formal notice to seek the death penalty against Marks, District Attorney Henry Garza said on Monday.

Michael White, one of Marks’ attorneys, told the Temple Daily Telegram that the former fighter was “not surprised” that prosecutors were going to seek the death penalty and that Marks “is anticipating his day in court when his story is told.”

UFC FIGHTER HAS NOSE SHATTERED AND DISFIGURED FOLLOWING GRUESOME FIGHT

Marks, who is Scott’s ex-boyfriend, pleaded not guilty.

Maya Maxwell, Marks’ current girlfriend, is also facing charges in the case. She told police she was at the Texas home when the victims were killed and when their bodies were buried in Oklahoma, according to an affidavit.

Marks had escaped from a private prisoner transportation van after his arrest in Michigan in February. He was recaptured nine hours later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Sherdog, Marks recorded a 30-27 record in his professional MMA career. He last fought against Edmilson Freitas at Rocks Xtreme MMA 23 in March 2018. He lost via technical knockout.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.