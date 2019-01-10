Texas college student reports Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer for alleged harassment over Twitter: report

A Texas State University student said she’s been reduced to tears and harassed and bullied by Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer and his fans after the two exchanged barbs on Twitter over the weekend.

Nikki Giles told USA Today she’s reported the alleged harassment from Bauer and some of his 135,000 Twitter followers to the Indians via the team’s Facebook page and flagged three of Bauer’s tweets in a complaint to Twitter.

The drama started Saturday night when Bauer responded to a tweet from Giles favorite player, Houston Astro Alex Bregman: "Thanks for admitting I’m better than you,” Bauer tweeted.

Giles, a senior finance major, tweeted a response to Bauer: "My new least favorite person in all of sports.” The two then engaged in somewhat friendly banter before things ramped up.

"He went almost a year back into my Twitter to find a tweet about me drinking two months before my 21st birthday and exposed it to his followers," Giles said. “He blamed me for 'continuously tweeting him,'" (That) makes zero sense because he had tagged me in over 40 tweets, which is over 10x as many tweets I mentioned him in.”

She eventually blocked and then unblocked Bauer after someone told her she had been tagged in 30 more tweets in responses.

Bauer alleged that Giles was the instigator of their Twitter feud. On Monday, he posted a tweet saying she was "obsessed" with him along with a video of him blocking her.

On Wednesday, Bauer tweeted the "exchange may have had a negative impact" and that he "will wield the responsibility of my public platform more responsibly in the future."

An Indians spokesperson declined to comment to USA Today on the matter. Giles told the paper she hasn't received responses from the Indians or Twitter about her complaints.