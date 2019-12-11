Texas Bowl 2019: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M preview, how to watch & more

The 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl will be played between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 27. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game features two former Big 12 Conference opponents. Oklahoma State comes into the game ranked No. 25 in the nation with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big 12. Texas A&M sports a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the SEC.

Oklahoma State is entering its 14th straight bowl game. Spencer Sanders has led the offense with 2,065 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes this season but is questionable for the game after undergoing thumb surgery. Dru Brown could replace him. Chuba Hubbard has led the team with 1,936 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Braydon Johnson will have to emerge as the top receiver as Tylan Wallace went down with a torn ACL earlier in the season. Kolby Harvell-Peel leads the defense with five interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

The Aggies have not missed a bowl game since the first season under Mike Sherman (2008). Jimbo Fisher has the team at its 41st bowl appearance overall. Kellen Mond leads the offense with 2,802 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. Isaiah Spiller leads with 869 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Jhamon Ausbon has 65 catches for 862 yards and four touchdowns this season. Justin Madubuike leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks this season.

This will be the 27th matchup between the two schools. Texas A&M holds the lead in the series with 17 wins.

TEXAS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Date: December 27

Time: 6:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Location: Houston

ODDS

Moneyline: Oklahoma State (+220), Texas A&M (-260)

Spread: Oklahoma State (+7), Texas A&M (-7)

Over/Under: 54; Over (-110), Under (-110)

