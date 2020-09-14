Texas' B.J. Foster still with team after report he quit during win, coach says

Texas Longhorns safety B.J. Foster is still with the team, coach Tom Herman said Monday.

Herman’s reassurance came after a report from OrangeBloods.com that said Foster had quit in the middle of the Longhorns’ blowout victory over UTEP.

Herman told reporters that the issue between Foster and the Texas coaching staff had been worked out, according to ESPN.

“He was very contrite, very apologetic,” Herman said. “We'll handle the discipline in-house. He knows what he did was wrong and let his frustration get the best of him. It's OK to be frustrated, but we've got to be able to control our actions. He realizes that, and again, is very apologetic and will serve his penance internally, and it'll be water under the bridge for us and his team.”

Foster was among the top safeties in the nation when he committed to Texas two years ago. In his freshman year, he played in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Last season, he played in nine games and recorded 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks along with an interception.

He was an All-America and all-Texas honoree during his high school career. He played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, which features the top high school football players in the nation. Coming into Texas, he was ranked among the top safeties by several different recruiting websites. The Austin American-Statesman and the Houston Chronicle ranked him as the No. 1 player in the state.