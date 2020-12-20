Texas A&M's Kellen Mond reacts to College Football Playoff snub: 'JOKE'

Texas A&M missed out on making the College Football Playoff despite only losing one game during the season.

The College Football Playoff committee put the Aggies in the No. 5 spot Sunday and they will take on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl -- but not a game where A&M will have a shot at the national championship.

Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted his frustrations with the committee and the team’s spot despite only losing to No. 1 Alabama this season.

"JOKE," Mond initially wrote.

"Texas A&M has no quality wins," Mond added. "All of these SEC teams that are 'MEDIOCRE' in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues. Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC."

Texas A&M lost to Alabama, 52-24, in the second week of the season. The team managed to go on a seven-game winning streak and ended the season with a victory against Tennessee.

After their win, Mond was lobbying for the Aggies as well.

"We should be in. That’s my pitch," he said Saturday.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher added more.

"We play in the best league with the best players," Fisher said. "That's as much of an eye test as anything. Eight wins in the SEC ... I'd like to see someone else do that."

