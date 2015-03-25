Texans' Smith undergoes knee scope

Houston Texans guard Wade Smith underwent knee surgery Tuesday morning.

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said everything "went good," but wouldn't give a timetable for the 32-year-old veteran's return.

"We made a decision (Monday) night to have Wade's knee scoped, so we took an aggressive approach to clean it up," said Kubiak on Tuesday. "So now we start the process of coming back. It's going to be a day-to-day deal right now, but he's got some work to do to get back."

Smith has started all 48 games over the past three seasons with the Texans and was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time last year. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in 10 NFL seasons.