Houston Texans
Texans name starting quarterback for Week 1 matchup vs. Jaguars

Deshaun Watson will not play in Week 1

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Texans will start Tyrod Taylor for the first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Deshaun Watson will not see action, coach David Culley said Monday.

The decision came as Watson faces several sexual misconduct civil lawsuits and police complaints. He has also requested to be traded and was linked to several trade rumors in the weeks leading up to the season, but the team never pulled the trigger on any deal.

"Not a very vocal guy, but first guy in, last one to leave," Culley said of Taylor, via NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. "I have seen him a little bit more going into 11th year more vocal than he has been. I think those experiences have helped him be in position to lead our football team."

Taylor has been in the league since the 2011 season and spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He came into the 2020 season with the Chargers as the starter but an unfortunate incident left him with punctures in his lung. Justin Herbert filled in for him and eventually was named the full-time starter and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks to throw a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Taylor has 9,770 passing yards and 54 touchdown passes in 72 career games.

