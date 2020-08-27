Texans' Kenny Stills lays out demands for 'systemic change' in society in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills on Wednesday mapped out a plan for “systemic change” in society as NBA, WNBA and MLB games were postponed over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks players failed to show up to their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in a protest against police brutality after Blake was shot several times Sunday by Kenosha police officers responding to a domestic dispute in a moment caught on cellphone video. Blake’s family says he was trying to peacefully intervene in the incident when he was shot in the back and is now partially paralyzed, according to reports.

The entire NBA slate was later postponed, and the WNBA and three MLB games followed.

Stills has been among the NFL players who are at the forefront of the league’s social justice initiative. In a series of tweets, he listed ways that society can change.

“Those who have been doing the work understand that it’s about the system in place. Yes, we want justice in these cases but we also need systemic change,” he wrote.

“Where demands can start for systemic change: Divesting from the police and investing into our communities + non police solutions.

“Get rid of privatized prisons, end free/ cheap prison labor.

“Reparations for slavery and mass incarceration.

“Stop police unions from undermining justice.”

Stills supported Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the quarterback knelt for the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. He said Monday that “many lives” could have been saved if the NFL initially listened to him.

“He can say whatever he wants to say now, but in a sense, if we would have taken a more stern stance and he would have listened to us in the beginning of this, there would have been so many lives that could have been saved,” Stills said, in reference to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to ESPN. “There's a lot of progress that we could have made within our law enforcement, within our police, so it's a nice gesture, I guess, to say he wishes he would have done something different, but look at the NFL.

“The NFL needs to do a better job at listening to players, understanding their issues and doing something about them.

“We're supposed to be the leaders in our country, and I feel like we figure out a way always to be ... We're reactive instead of proactive when it comes to a lot of the issues in our country and within the league as well."

Fox News’ Dan Canova and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.