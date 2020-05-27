Texans' star J.J. Watt 'training like' NFL season will start on time

Houston Texans’ star defensive end J.J. Watt isn’t sure what’s going to happen with the 2020-2021 NFL season, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will “stay ready.”

"I don't know what's going to happen," Watt told TMZ Sports. "I'm just like everybody else. We're all kind of just waiting and seeing. The uncertainty is the worst part of it all.

“We don't know what's going to happen,” Watt said. “But, I'm training like it's gonna happen on time. And, I'm looking forward to playing -- fans, no fans -- whatever it is. I'm just looking forward to competing and just doing what we do."

Watt believes football returning is important, but not if it means lives are lost.

"We love the game. We love the competition as long as it's safe for everybody," Watt said. “You have to remember we have coaches who are older. We have people helping out on the sidelines and staff members.

"So, as long it's safe for everybody and as long as everybody is comfortable and confident, I'm all for it because I think it does help return some normalcy and it gives people something to be excited about, to cheer for again.

"And, we're looking forward to that opportunity if it's safe," Watt added.