Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Houston Texans star JJ Watt reveals one key wedding decision ahead of marriage to Kealia Ohai

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Planning a wedding is not easy, especially for two superstar athletes who have to deal with constantly evolving schedules, gameplay, practices and everything in between.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, however, said he and his bride-to-be, Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai, made the easiest possible wedding decision they could make: have an open bar.

JJ WATT ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND AND SOCCER STAR KEALIA OHAI

Watt, speaking to reporters Tuesday, was asked about his wedding.

“It’s open bar for everybody. It’s the only way to make a good wedding,” the five-time All-Pro defensive lineman said.

Watt admitted wedding planning has been a challenge for him because of his own offseason schedule and Ohai’s regular season schedule, which runs from April to October, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

Watt announced his engagement in May but it’s unclear where or when the wedding would take place.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.