Texans' J.J. Watt criticizes rookie for ejection during loss vs. Ravens

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt criticized rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock for getting ejected during their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Blacklock was ejected for his involvement in a skirmish after the whistle in the fourth quarter. The Texans were trailing the Ravens by two scores at that time.

RAVENS EXTEND REGULAR-SEASON RUN, DOMINATE TEXANS 33-16

“It’s stupid. It’s selfish. It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I’ve spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off,” Watt told reporters, according to the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a very selfish move late in the game, and it’s dumb. It’s very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason.”

Watt has been around the block before and it’s clear that not only a penalty like that would anger him but a second straight loss as well has to be taking a toll on the defensive end.

NFL WEEK 2 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

Watt had two sacks and three QB hits in the 33-16 loss to the Ravens. Blacklock recorded one tackle.

Houston’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter on a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Daniel Fells. The team was only down 10 at halftime. They only managed six points in the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston moved to 0-2 with the loss.