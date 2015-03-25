Texans expect potent offense to get stronger with young talent DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans had the third most potent offense in the AFC last season, piling up more than 372 yards a game.

Andre Johnson's career-high 1,598 yards receiving were second in the NFL and Arian Foster ran for 1,424 yards for sixth best in the league to power the Texans offense in 2012.

This year they believe an influx of young talent led by rookie receiver DeAndre Hopkins combined with their returning players could make the offense even more explosive.

Coach Gary Kubiak says the additions add balance to the offense, and tight end Owen Daniels thinks it will keep opposing defenses more honest.

