Texans appear to start distancing themselves from Deshaun Watson amid lawsuits

The Houston Texans appeared to start distancing themselves from Deshaun Watson amid the nearly two dozen lawsuits accusing the star quarterback of sexual misconduct with massage therapists.

Rivers McCown, a freelance journalist, tweeted the Texans’ All-Access show removed Watson from its intro video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Deshaun Watson has now been completely removed from the intro to the in-house show," McCown tweeted.

While some users found that Watson was still in the video throwing a pass to Randall Cobb, McCown pointed out the stark differences between this intro with the last one.

DESHAUN WATSON'S FORMER MASSAGE THERAPIST: QUARTERBACK NEVER ASKED FOR 'SEXUAL FAVORS'

"Happy for you that you Waldo'ed a screengrab of him in the distance, you're not the first. I'd edit out 'completely' if I could," McCown tweeted. "I've attached last week's intro, It's pretty clear he's being de-emphasized in comparison to where it was last week. That is my point."

If Houston does want to rid itself of Watson, the team would most likely have to release him. Watson has a no-trade clause in the big contract extension he signed last year. The team couldn’t find a suitor for Watson before he was being accused of sexual misconduct.

Watson has not been charged with a crime. The Houston Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against him. The NFL is looking into the allegations as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has maintained his innocence.