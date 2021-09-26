Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Texans' Deshaun Watson trade demands starting to 'soften,' NFL insider says

Deshaun Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and police complaints

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Texans may be inching closer to a trade of Deshaun Watson as the season progresses.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday Houston is beginning to "soften" their asking price for Watson and when asked whether he would suit up for the team in the midst of their quarterback issues, he said there was no chance.

"Nope, not at all. And Deshaun Watson made it clear he does not want to play for the Houston Texans," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "But it’s interesting because while we went into this season, the Texans were not really fielding phone calls. They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer – more than six draft picks. They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes. However, I was told this past week their stance started to soften a little bit with that."

Glazer mentioned that the Miami Dolphins are the "obvious" trade partner and that Watson could still play for any team he is traded to immediately 

"However, remember this, if they end up trading Deshaun Watson right now he’s eligible to play. He’s eligible to play next week. He’s not on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He’s not on the suspension list. So he can play immediately."

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. He’s also facing nearly a dozen police complaints. The NFL was investigating the allegations against him, but there has been no end result as of yet stemming from any of the lawsuits or complaints.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com