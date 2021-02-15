Expand / Collapse search
Texans' Deshaun Watson photographed with players from this team in potential trade clue

Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, to go along with 33 TDs and 7 interceptions in 2020

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Could Deshaun Watson be headed to South Beach?

Over the weekend, a photo of Watson with Miami Dolphins players Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins made its way onto social media after they were reportedly out on Thursday night. Watson’s marketing agent Bryan Burney originally posted the photo on his Instagram.

Watson and Wilkins were teammates at Clemson for two seasons.

Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, and it’s more evident now that he wants to do whatever it takes to play football elsewhere. However, new Texans general manager Nick Caserio has already stated that the team has "zero interest" in trading away their franchise quarterback.

On Friday, the Texans released three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, so it's clear that the franchise is in rebuild mode.

The Texans finished with a 4-12 record in 2020, which resulted in a last-place finish in the AFC South. Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, to go along with 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions.

All eyes will be on Watson and the Texans during the offseason to see how this situation unfolds.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova