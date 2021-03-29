Texans' Deshaun Watson allegedly deleting Instagram messages, trying to settle cases, new lawsuit states

Deshaun Watson could be in even more hot water after the latest lawsuit alleges that the Houston Texans quarterback deleted Instagram messages and is trying to reach out to some of the women to settle the cases against him.

The lawsuit filed on Monday was the 19th against Watson.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit states that Watson has contacted plaintiffs "as a result of the repeated lawsuits against him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Plaintiffs have not brought these cases for money or attention; instead Plaintiffs seek a change in behavior with regard to Watson, and a change of culture in the NFL," the lawsuit says via ESPN.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the vast majority of the plaintiffs, says that Watson "is deleting Instagram messages and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle."

HUE JACKSON SAYS BROWNS GAVE HIM CONTRACT EXTENSION DURING 0-16 SEASON, SAYS HE WAS 'FALL GUY' WHEN FIRED

Despite all of the controversy in recent weeks, Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, continue to deny all allegations.

On March 16, Watson released a statement saying he rejected a "baseless six-figure settlement demand" from one of the women represented by Buzbee. Watson said: "This isn't about money for me – it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Hardin said his team has "strong evidence" the lawsuits against Watson are not true.

"I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," Hardin said in the press release.