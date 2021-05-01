Some believe Texans' Deshaun Watson may not play in 2021, NFL insider says

The Houston Texans have a crowded quarterback room entering the 2021 season and Deshaun Watson could very likely be the odd man out by the fall due to the 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits he’s facing.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Saturday Watson may not play for the Texans during the 2021 season. He cited "people in league circles" and added some believe his "career in Houston is over."

Along with Watson, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley and now Davis Mills. Houston used their first pick in the draft on the Stanford standout over addressing other clear needs first.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio tried to downplay the pick Friday night.

"It's just part of the team-building process," Caserio said, via NFL.com. "I wouldn't say there was any one specific factor, or any one particular thing that goes into it. ... When it came time to pick at 67, we felt like that was the best decision for our team at the time. It doesn't impact anybody. Again, our whole philosophy has been to create as much competition as possible and we'll continue to do that."

It’s unclear whether Mills is an insurance policy if Watson is unable to play in 2021 or if he will be a project the team can develop, but the pick definitely comes at an interesting time.

The Stanford standout started to gain some steam as the draft neared. The New Orleans Saints were reportedly among the teams who were interested in Mills as the event crept closer.

Mills only played in five games in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic put the Pac-12 Conference’s season on hold for a period through the fall. He had 1,508 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 2020. In 2019, he had 11 touchdown passes and 1,960 passing yards in eight games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday night the league was watching the Watson situation closely. The NFL star has maintained his innocence throughout the saga.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision," Goodell told ESPN.