Houston Texans
Published

Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins makes pro wrestling tackle on opponent

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins was penalized in the third quarter game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night after putting a professional wrestling move on cornerback Marcus Williams.

Williams intercepted a pass from Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson — it was Watson’s lone interception of the game. Hopkins then picked up Williams and instead of making a routine tackle he put the defensive back into a modified suplex and slammed onto the field.

Hopkins received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.

The wide receiver was asked about the penalty after the game.

“I didn’t know I couldn’t tackle like that,” he told reporters. “The ref said you can’t tackle like that. I guess I’ll play touch next time, tag.”

Hopkins finished with eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Saints would come away with the win, 30-28, thanks to Will Lutz late field goal

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.