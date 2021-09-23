Texans rookie Davis Mills goes viral for odd reason ahead of first career start

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was making his first career start Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, but all NFL fans could focus on was the size of his neck.

A photo of Mills’ neck went viral moments before the start of the game, and the former Stanford standout was the toast of social media.

Mills made his NFL debut in Week 2 when Tyrod Taylor limped off with an injury against the Cleveland Browns. Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks for his first career touchdown pass.

Houston selected Mills in the third round of the NFL Draft in the spring. He joined a quarterback room that included Taylor and the embattled Deshaun Watson. Watson has been a non-injury inactive as he is facing 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Mills started to gain some steam as the draft neared. The New Orleans Saints were reportedly among the teams interested in him.

Mills only played in five games in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic put the Pac-12 Conference’s season on hold for a period through the fall. He had 1,508 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 2020. In 2019, he threw for 11 touchdown passes and 1,960 yards in eight games.