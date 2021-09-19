Texans' Davis Mills throws first career TD pass after subbing for Tyrod Taylor

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills was thrust into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after Tyrod Taylor was sidelined with an injury.

On one of Mills’ first drives of his career, he threw an interception to linebacker Malcolm Smith. The former Stanford standout would regroup on the next drive and find wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the first touchdown pass of his career.

The Mills-Cooks connection was a 2-yard touchdown and cut their deficit to just three points.

The Browns would score on a Nick Chubb rushing touchdown to put them back up nine points.

Houston selected Mills in the third round of the NFL Draft in the spring. He joined a quarterback room that included Taylor and the embattled Deshaun Watson. The latter was a non-injury inactive for Sunday’s game as he is in the midst of 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Mills started to gain some steam as the draft neared. The New Orleans Saints were reportedly among the teams interested in him.

Mills only played in five games in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic put the Pac-12 Conference’s season on hold for a period through the fall. He had 1,508 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 2020. In 2019, he had 11 touchdown passes and 1,960 passing yards in eight games.