Houston Texans
Texans' David Culley overheard ripping into coaching staff, players after blowout loss to Bills: report

Coach Culley told reporters Monday that Sunday's loss was 'embarrassing'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Houston Texans lost their third straight game on Sunday and after the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach David Culley reportedly "ripped" into the coaching staff and players.

After the Texans fell 40-0 to the Bills, reporters in the visiting interview room overheard Culley "howling through the walls" as he scolded his team in Houston’s locker room, according to the Houston Chronicle

Culley took responsibility for Sunday’s loss when he spoke to reporters after the game, saying, "I did not have them ready to play."

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reacts to a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reacts to a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’ve got to do a better job. Our coaches have got to do a better job. We got out-coached and outplayed today. The bottom line is we just played bad football, and that starts with the head coach."

He spoke to reporters Monday about a number of his players calling it an "embarrassing" loss. 

Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

"Well, it is embarrassing," he said. "The thing we say is, to win a football game, you've got to keep from losing. We felt like we lost the football game yesterday because we didn't do the things that we need to do to play winning football, and that's protect the football, not have penalties that's going to keep drives from sustaining, and we did those things yesterday frequently."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) after a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) after a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

According to ESPN, Sunday’s loss marked Houston’s biggest lost by point differential in franchise history, with the previous being a 38-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

