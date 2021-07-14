Terrelle Pryor, former Ohio State football star, demands university to reinstate statistics, wins from 2010

Former Ohio State standout Terrelle Pryor was one of five players suspended back in 2010 after they sold team gear in exchange for discounted tattoos.

They were also suspended for five games the following year, which is what ultimately ended Jim Tressel’s era as the head coach of the university’s football team.

Since college athletes are now able to make money off their own name, image, and likeness, Pryor wants Ohio State to reinstate his individual records, as well as the school’s 12 wins in 2010, which were vacated following the suspensions.

In 2010, the Buckeyes finished with an impressive 12-1 record. And since Pryor’s statistics no longer existed once the school vacated the victories, he demanded for them to be reinstated so the players could be recognized for their accomplishments that season.

Pryor took his thoughts to Twitter regarding the records.

"The affirmation of NCAA athletes’ rights to make a living from their name, image and likeness is a huge step in the right direction," Pryor wrote. "Armed with the correct resources and support, we know they’ll show what we felt to be true all along — not letting athletes capitalize on what ultimately is their hard work was unjust and unnecessary.

"Now that fundamental right has been granted to a new generation of athletes. Now that they finally have the freedom to share in some of the millions of dollars in revenue they generate for their coaches, their institutions, their conferences and the NCAA as a whole, we would like to see our hard won accomplishments reinstated," he continued.

In the post on Twitter, Pryor wrote that "the time has come."

"@NCAA @OSU_AD @OhioStAthletics @Channel75live @DPo8 @BOOMHERRON1 #solomonThomas @AdamSchefter we should get our wins back records back and legacy of @JimTressel5 back and not looked past it! NCAA suspended us but let us play in the sugar bowl win vs Arkansas," he wrote.

Pryor went pro after the 2010 season. The former collegiate quarterback was a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 supplemental draft.