Terrelle Pryor's apartment complex looking to kick him, girlfriend out after stabbing: report

The Pittsburgh apartment complex where NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed is reportedly seeking to evict the free agent over the incident.

Heinz Lofts, located near the Allegheny River, claims Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston “violated rules and regulations” of their rental agreement, TMZ Sports reported Monday, citing a court document. The document reportedly didn’t detail specifics about which rule the pair violated.

NFL WIDE RECEIVER TERRELLE PRYOR 'CODED' TWICE AFTER STABBING DISPUTE WITH GIRLFRIEND: REPORT

The apartment complex is also asking for $2,200 in unpaid rent and attorney’s fees, according to TMZ Sports.

Briston, 24, allegedly stabbed Pryor in the chest after an incident between the two. Briston was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault while Pryor received a simple-assault charge. Witnesses claimed Briston was acting in self-defense with Pryor acting as the aggressor.

One witness was overheard saying Briston was defending herself and “We should have just let him die,” according to TMZ Sports. Officials told the site Briston is still in jail. She and Pryor have a court hearing Thursday.

TERRELLE PRYOR, WOMAN FACE CHARGES AFTER ALTERCATION THAT LEFT NFL PLAYER STABBED

Pryor posted a picture on social media earlier this month that appeared to show serious bandages going across his chest, near his heart, and down his left arm with a caption that read: “Life crazy man… was coded twice before I came back alive.” Pryor was released from the intensive care unit days after undergoing emergency surgery.

It’s unclear whether Pryor will fight the reported court filing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pryor was drafted in the third round of 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Oakland Raiders before playing for a number of teams. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September. According to Spotrac, he has earned more than $14 million in his career.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.