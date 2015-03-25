Te'o lowers his 40-yard dash time to 4.69 at Notre Dame pro day after disappointing combine

Manti Te'o ran a little better on his home field than he did at the NFL combine, lowering his 40-yard dash time by more than a second during Notre Dame's pro day.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up posted a best time of 4.69 on Tuesday, bettering the disappointing mark of 4.82 he put up at the combine in Indianapolis last month.

Te'o says he was pleased by his performance, saying he expected to run faster. He attributed the faster time to being on a practice field where he's comfortable, surrounded by people he knows.

Te'o says he's met with some NFL teams, saying they've asked about his highly-publicized online romance that turned out to be a hoax. He says some ask about it briefly, others go more in depth.