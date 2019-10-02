Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Tennis umpire suspended over suggestive remarks to ball girl, coaching player during match

Ryan Gaydos
An Italian tennis chair umpire was suspended Tuesday after he was caught on video making comments deemed inappropriate to a ball girl and coaching a player during an ATP Challenger Tour match.

Gianluca Moscarella was caught making suggestive remarks on camera during a match in Florence last week, according to NDTV. Video posted to social media appeared to show Moscarella talking to the young girl and telling her she was “very sexy” and asking her “are you hot... physically or emotionally?”

It’s unclear how old the ball girl was.

The incident took place during a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle.

Separately, Moscarella was also heard coaching up Sousa while Dalla Valle was away from the court for a moment, according to NDTV.

He was heard telling Sousa to “stay focused” and that the game “should be 6-1, 6-1, you had 45 break points.”

“We are aware of a number of incidents involving chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella during a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Florence last week,” the ATP said in a statement. “Moscarella was immediately dismissed from the tournament when the matter was brought to light, and a full investigation has been initiated."

“Meanwhile, Moscarella has been provisionally suspended from his services as a contracted ATP official pending the results of the investigation.”

