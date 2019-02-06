Tennis star Petra Kvitova recalls knife attack in her home: 'There was blood all over the place'

Tennis star Petra Kvitova gave graphic testimony Tuesday at the trial of the man who allegedly knifed her in her home.

The 2019 Australian Open finalist and two-time Wimbledon champion said that she had to get surgeries – prompting a five-month recovery period – to her playing left hand after the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic.

She said she opened her house doors to Radim Zondra, the 33-year-old suspect, because she was expecting a possible doping control test. But the alleged criminal claimed he came to her house to check up on her boiler.

As they were checking the hot water in the bathroom, the tennis star said the man held a knife to her throat from behind.

She then grabbed the knife with her both hands to escape from the suspect, badly injuring her left hand. The blade cut her tendons in her hand along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

“I was screaming, of course, there was blood all over the place,” she told the court via live video feed from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.

As she was screaming and lying on the floor with blood everywhere, she offered the suspect $440, which he accepted and then left.

Due to injuries following the ordeal, she had to undergo nearly four hours of surgery, nearly ending her career.

Zondra pleaded not guilty and is now facing up to 12 years if found guilty by the court. He’s currently serving another prison term for a different crime.

Kvitova, whose testimony was recorded by Czech public television, didn’t comment about the trial to the media, with her spokesman only saying she’s happy to put the ordeal behind her.

The tennis star has been branded in the sports media as a “comeback queen” as just 10 days ago she reached her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.