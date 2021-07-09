Tennis star Nick Kyrgios drops out of Olympics over fan ban, injuries

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios dropped out of the Olympics on Thursday after Tokyo 2020 organizers announced there would be no fans at the games due to coronavirus concerns.

Kyrgios said the decision to bar spectators and the need to be healthy for future tournaments were some of the reasons for his withdrawal.

"It’s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has," he wrote on social media.

Kyrgios is ranked No. 60 in the world. He had to retire from Wimbledon during a match last week because of a strained abdominal muscle.

"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right," he added. "Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I’ll see you back on the court real soon."

The Australian native has mostly stayed in the country during the pandemic. He skipped the French Open before deciding to play at Wimbledon. He also missed the 2016 Rio Games.

He has won four times this year.

There is one more major left on the tennis schedule this year – the U.S. Open in New York City. It’s unclear whether Kyrgios will be able to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.