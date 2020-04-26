Tennessee Titans: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Tennessee Titans made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

They appeared to have taken a reach at offensive line with Isaiah Wilson in the first round but got cornerback Kristian Fulton to fall into the middle of the second round.

Here are who the Titans chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 29: ISAIAH WILSON, OL

The Titans selected Isaiah Wilson, the former Georgia offensive lineman, with the No. 29 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Wilson has arms and hands measuring 35 1/2 and 10 1/4 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 5.32 40-yard dash time with 26 bench press reps.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 60: KRISTIAN FULTON, CB

The Titans selected cornerback Kristian Fulton with the No. 61 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fulton is the latest LSU player to come off the board. Fulton had 38 tackles and an interception last season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 93: DARRYNTON EVANS, RB

The Titans selected running back Darrynton Evan with the No. 93 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Appalachian State running back ran for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season with them. He was named the 20190 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 174: LARRELL MURCHINSON, DT

The Titans selected defensive tackle Larrell Murchinson with the No. 174 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Murchinson had 48 tackles and seven tacks during his senior season at North Carolina State.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 224: COLE MCDONALD, QB

The Titans selected quarterback Cole McDonald with the No. 224 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. McDonald played in 14 games for Hawaii in 2019. He had an incredible year, throwing for 4,135 yards with 33 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 243: CHRIS JACKSON, S

The Titans selected safety Chris Jackson with the No. 243 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jackson played in 10 games for Marshall in 2019. He had 25 tackles and an interception.